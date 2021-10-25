e-Money (NGM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.51 Million

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. e-Money has a total market cap of $17.51 million and approximately $224,206.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00069966 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00080469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00102538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,228.87 or 1.00380287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,200.24 or 0.06668175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00021543 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

