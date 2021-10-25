Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 276,753 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4,652.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 142,129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,082,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100,812 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $684.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.79. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGRX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

