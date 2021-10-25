easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESYJY. AlphaValue cut easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cheuvreux upgraded easyJet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.00.

ESYJY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,188. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

