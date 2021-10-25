easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESYJY. AlphaValue cut easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cheuvreux upgraded easyJet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.00.

ESYJY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,188. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.