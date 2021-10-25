eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $71.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a positive rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.41.

EBAY opened at $80.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

