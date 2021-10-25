Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 146,319 Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,319 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HERAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HERAU opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.