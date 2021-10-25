Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,791,000 after buying an additional 1,466,693 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 884,657 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,123,000 after acquiring an additional 814,232 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth about $17,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTA. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

HTA stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.02%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

