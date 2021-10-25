Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,537 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPX opened at $64.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPX. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

