Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 122,983 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 581,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122,983 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $44,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,970,000 after buying an additional 1,024,464 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 9,715.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 408,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $21,113,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,236,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after buying an additional 175,651 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $73.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,840.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.99. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,760.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

