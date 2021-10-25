Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,434 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $16,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in FOX by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX opened at $39.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOX. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 157,112 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $692,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658 in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

