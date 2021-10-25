Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $237.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.06. The firm has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $239.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.25.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

