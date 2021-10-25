Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 38.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Ecolab by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.45.

Ecolab stock opened at $221.45 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

