EDC Blockchain Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last Week (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $199,429.84 and $382.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,816.85 or 0.99682175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00056126 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00047852 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.61 or 0.00676967 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001600 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004176 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

