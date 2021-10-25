Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) is Waycross Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Waycross Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,298 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 4.1% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $285,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $25,761,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $116.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.98. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27.
In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
