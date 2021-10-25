Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) is Waycross Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Waycross Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,298 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 4.1% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $285,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $25,761,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $116.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.98. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

