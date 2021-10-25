eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 330,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in eHealth by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in eHealth by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eHealth alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $44.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74 and a beta of -0.12. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. Analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.