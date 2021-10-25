Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

EMNSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Elementis from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Elementis alerts:

EMNSF stock remained flat at $$1.98 on Monday. Elementis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.