Elysian (ELY) Market Capitalization Achieves $237,723.50

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $237,723.50 and $193,024.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00050457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.00213718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00102489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

