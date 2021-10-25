Emily M. Leproust Sells 1,740 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $210,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Emily M. Leproust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Emily M. Leproust sold 13,920 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,642,699.20.

TWST stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.54. 22,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,820. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after acquiring an additional 220,331 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,844,000 after buying an additional 481,979 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,371,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,424,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,800,000 after purchasing an additional 64,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

