Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $13.03 million and approximately $156,438.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

