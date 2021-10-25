Energy Transfer LP to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

NYSE ET opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702,751 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741,318 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,958,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180,929 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

