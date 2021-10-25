EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Position Lifted by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EnerSys by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,597,000 after buying an additional 55,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

EnerSys stock opened at $76.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average is $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.