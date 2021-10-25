Engie’s (ENGIY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of ENGIY opened at $14.19 on Friday. Engie has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

