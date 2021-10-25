Enlightenment Research LLC Sells 9,700 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Enlightenment Research LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,839 shares of company stock worth $4,649,210 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

