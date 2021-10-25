Enlightenment Research LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.88.

NYSE ITW opened at $224.57 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.18 and a 200-day moving average of $226.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.