Enlightenment Research LLC Takes Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Bunge by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 6.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Bunge by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $88.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.10.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

