Enlightenment Research LLC Takes Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,351,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 117.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,489,000 after acquiring an additional 869,479 shares during the period. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

MARA opened at $49.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MARA. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.