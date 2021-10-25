Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.500-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.

Equifax stock opened at $268.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.16 and its 200-day moving average is $243.93. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.63.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

