Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WDO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

TSE WDO opened at C$11.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.26. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$13.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$63.88 million during the quarter.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$607,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,803,740.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,687,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.