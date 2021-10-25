Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $9.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETRN. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 128.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 78,768 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 197.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,513,000 after purchasing an additional 170,664 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,327. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

