Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Stake Lifted by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 382,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,166 shares during the quarter. Equitrans Midstream makes up 1.6% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,075,000 after buying an additional 6,838,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,162,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,920 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 10,733,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,582,000 after buying an additional 1,078,190 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE ETRN traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.14. 2,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,327. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.06.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.