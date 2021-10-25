Equity Commonwealth (EQC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.76 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQC. Bank of America cut Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
