Ethereum Push Notification Service Reaches Market Cap of $32.76 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00004644 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $32.76 million and $2.56 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,207,217 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Push Notification Service should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

