Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $129.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Euronet’s third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18% and improved 58% year over year on better revenues and a prompt revival of EFT transactions. Its shares have outperformed its industry in a year. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. While the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from the physical and digital distribution channels, the epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channels. Its digital transactions have been gaining traction for quite some time. However, it is persistently grappling with high operating expenses, which put pressure on margins. Its weak ROE bothers. The balance sheet position is another concern.”

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.42. 3,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,939. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.50.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,349,000 after purchasing an additional 778,625 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,927,000 after acquiring an additional 441,810 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,651,000 after acquiring an additional 841,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,159,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,892,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.