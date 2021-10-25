Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Position Raised by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Everi by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 184,660 shares of company stock worth $4,377,851 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

EVRI stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.