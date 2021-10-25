EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading 7% Higher

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) shares rose 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 125,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,990,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

EVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 42.77, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

