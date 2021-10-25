Evofem Biosciences’ (EVFM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

EVFM opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $108.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 394,119 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $4,087,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

