EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of EZCORP worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,718,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,575,000 after acquiring an additional 199,277 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,716,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,626,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 72,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 60,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $428.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.08 million. Analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

