FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Hits New 52-Week High at $434.40

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $434.40 and last traded at $433.06, with a volume of 49 shares. The stock had previously closed at $430.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $383.53 and its 200 day moving average is $351.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,654. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

