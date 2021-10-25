FairGame Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.83 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a total market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001529 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005618 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00044092 BTC.

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

