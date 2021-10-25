Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $128.76 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

