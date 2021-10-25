Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 183,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 412,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,110,000 after purchasing an additional 40,299 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 155,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $90.46 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $93.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

