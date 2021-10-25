Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $31.92 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,846 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for 2.2% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $31,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $71.81 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

