Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 56.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 245,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,473,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 57,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 739,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $270,020,000 after buying an additional 84,406 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $30,498,582.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,429,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,488,019,412.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 481,688 shares of company stock worth $178,887,044. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $362.00 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

