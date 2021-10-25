Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,993 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 2.60% of NeoGames worth $35,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NeoGames by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in NeoGames by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 25.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGMS opened at $37.60 on Monday. NeoGames S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $827.05 million and a PE ratio of 96.41.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

