Federated Hermes Inc. Has $33.35 Million Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,857 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $33,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 654,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,508,000 after purchasing an additional 448,988 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 64.8% during the first quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after buying an additional 355,011 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after buying an additional 345,956 shares during the period.

SAIL opened at $47.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -114.63 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIL. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $167,618.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,935.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $82,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

