Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $27.39 Million in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,439,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,760,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,680,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Get TaskUs alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

TaskUs stock opened at $59.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.49. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.