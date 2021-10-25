Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.22% of NVR worth $38,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in NVR by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,462,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in NVR by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in NVR by 3.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NVR by 70.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,399.00.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,875.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5,031.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,963.77. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,868.01 and a 52 week high of $5,332.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $65.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

