Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 140,454 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 396,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140,454 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $29,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,400,000 after buying an additional 87,348 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBU opened at $73.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $82.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.85.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

