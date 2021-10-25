Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,761 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $37,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Y. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,736 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Alleghany by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 535,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Alleghany by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 288,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alleghany by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alleghany by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $681.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $653.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $672.14. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $537.82 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

