Ferris Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ferris Capital LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 75,041 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Yale University purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.69.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $309.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $311.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

