Ferris Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of Ferris Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $156.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.14 and a 200-day moving average of $146.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

